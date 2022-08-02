Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOG. Wolfe Research restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.89.

HOG stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

