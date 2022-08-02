Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.08)-($0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. Harsco also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.13)-0.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HSC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Harsco in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Harsco from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Harsco Stock Performance

HSC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,922. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harsco

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harsco had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth $812,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 56,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Featured Articles

