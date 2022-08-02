Hartford Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

V has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

Visa stock opened at $211.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $401.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $247.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

