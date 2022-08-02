Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $28.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Harvard Bioscience to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 364,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,151. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.83 million, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Separately, TheStreet cut Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, CEO James W. Green purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,319,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,887,847. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,309,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,629.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,319,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,887,847. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harvard Bioscience

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 44.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 46.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 44.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

