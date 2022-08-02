Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires New Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.11. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

