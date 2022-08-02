Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,873 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

