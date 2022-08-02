Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $37.44.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Profile



Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.



