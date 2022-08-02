Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Trading Up 10.9%

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 9,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 851,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.
Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Heliogen by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Heliogen by 1,178.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
