Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-$4.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.77 billion-$13.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.05 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,792. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $361,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

