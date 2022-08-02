Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $231.95

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $231.95 and last traded at $230.50, with a volume of 20273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $229.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $349.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.30 and a 200-day moving average of $212.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 866,588 shares of company stock worth $191,036,015 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Hershey by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.