Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Raises Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.556 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Hess Midstream has a payout ratio of 90.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Hess Midstream to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.1%.

Hess Midstream Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HESM opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman acquired 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,971.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

