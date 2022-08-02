Holley’s (HLLY) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HLLY. Bank of America began coverage on Holley in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Holley from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Holley from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.32.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley Price Performance

Holley stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. 73,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,384. Holley has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Holley will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,392,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Holley by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Holley by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.