Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,655. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.