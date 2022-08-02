Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Position Increased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HST. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. 117,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,174,136. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

