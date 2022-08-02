Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.65). 1,835,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 546% from the average session volume of 284,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.70).

Hotel Chocolat Group Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 256.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 362.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £185.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks, cocoa alcohols, and beauty products.

