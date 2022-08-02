Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on August 25th

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Howmet Aerospace has a payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $37.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWM. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

