Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.67

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.67 and last traded at $37.67, with a volume of 55647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,619,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 414,544 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

