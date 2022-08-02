H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Up 37.7% in July

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the June 30th total of 223,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 139.9 days.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HRUFF remained flat at $10.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

