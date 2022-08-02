HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 575 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 575 ($7.05) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 780 ($9.56) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.86) to GBX 625 ($7.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.03) price target on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($6.74) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 618.30 ($7.58).

HSBC Price Performance

HSBA traded down GBX 9.70 ($0.12) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 535.50 ($6.56). 16,485,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,008,008. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 526.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 519.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.36 billion and a PE ratio of 1,115.63. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.95).

Insiders Place Their Bets

HSBC Company Profile

In other news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 15,000 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($92,084.30).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

