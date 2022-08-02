Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.27 and a beta of 1.06. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.21 million. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 57.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group



Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

