Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Humana by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 86,541.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,420,000 after buying an additional 1,138,022 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,353.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,148,000 after buying an additional 773,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,220,447,000 after buying an additional 693,945 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Trading Down 1.5 %

Humana stock opened at $474.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $462.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $497.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Loop Capital began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.44.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

