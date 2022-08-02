Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) PT Lowered to GBX 9 at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 12 ($0.15) to GBX 9 ($0.11) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Hummingbird Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUMRF remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

