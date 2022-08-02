Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) PT Lowered to GBX 9 at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 12 ($0.15) to GBX 9 ($0.11) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Hummingbird Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HUMRF remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hummingbird Resources (HUMRF)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.