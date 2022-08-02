Hyliion (HYLN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Hyliion to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Hyliion has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hyliion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hyliion Stock Performance

HYLN stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $699.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Hyliion

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hyliion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth $466,000. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Featured Articles

