Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Trading Down 0.8%

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.20 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 71.40 ($0.87). Approximately 642,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 843,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.88).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.57) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Hyve Group alerts:

Hyve Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of £208.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.