Hyve (HYVE) Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week

Hyve (HYVE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can now be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $39,266.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.00632756 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016228 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00034280 BTC.
About Hyve
Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works.
Buying and Selling Hyve
