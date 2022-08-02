IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Holdings Raised by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $40,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Price Performance

Shares of IAC stock opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $158.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. StockNews.com raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

