Idavoll Network Price Tops $0.0099 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00629039 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016391 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00034599 BTC.
Idavoll Network Profile
Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN.
Idavoll Network Coin Trading
