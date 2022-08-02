Ideaology Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $219,745.00 (IDEA)

Ideaology (IDEA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, Ideaology has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $441,766.53 and approximately $219,745.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,074.69 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003860 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00128074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031524 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio.

Buying and Selling Ideaology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

