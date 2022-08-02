IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.77-$8.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.31 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $399.24. The stock had a trading volume of 43,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,433. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $706.51. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $580.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $273,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after buying an additional 24,346 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,577,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

