iFabric (TSE:IFA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.20

Shares of iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 12850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.46. The stock has a market cap of C$35.55 million and a PE ratio of 128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

iFabric Corp. designs and distributes women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products.

