IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 18,409 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 9.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 64,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.8% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 74,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.3% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 8,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $106.13 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,291,659 shares of company stock valued at $120,349,222. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.46.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

