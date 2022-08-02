IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,336 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,870,858,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in KLA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after buying an additional 63,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in KLA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after buying an additional 113,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,897,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,645,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $385.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.95. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.55.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,173 shares of company stock worth $390,798. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

