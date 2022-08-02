IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.77. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.