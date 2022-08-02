IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 10,592 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 116.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $43,231,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $419.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $420.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.18.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

