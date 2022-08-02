IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $12.59 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.14.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $143.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $145.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

