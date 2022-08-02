IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $247.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

