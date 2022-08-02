Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.32-15.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.82 billion.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $207.35 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.80.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.42.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,034,000 after acquiring an additional 142,604 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,703,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $17,265,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

