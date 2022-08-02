Illuvium (ILV) Price Reaches $113.49 on Exchanges

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $73.86 million and approximately $13.64 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Illuvium has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $113.49 or 0.00496212 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00629883 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017422 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00034585 BTC.
About Illuvium
Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.
Buying and Selling Illuvium
