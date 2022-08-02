ImageCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $16,537.27 (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $16,537.27 and approximately $758.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00242369 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,927,167 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

