Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Up to $14.96

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.96, but opened at $15.47. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 121 shares trading hands.
Imago BioSciences Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83.
Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imago BioSciences
Imago BioSciences Company Profile
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
