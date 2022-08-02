Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Up to $14.96

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.96, but opened at $15.47. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 121 shares trading hands.

Imago BioSciences Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 108.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

