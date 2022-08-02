IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,200 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the June 30th total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,822.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IMCD in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get IMCD alerts:

IMCD Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMDZF remained flat at $129.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.81. IMCD has a 12-month low of $129.13 and a 12-month high of $226.00.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers enzymes, surfactants, biocides, chelates, rheology modifiers, solubilisers, silicones, solvents, and functional additives; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.