IMV (TSE:IMV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.60

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 12416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.31.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$52.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

About IMV

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMV Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.