Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 15,957 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 0.9% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,147,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 98.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $195.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

