Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 8,889 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,695 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

