Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 921 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $423.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.00.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

