Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Eli Lilly were worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Eli Lilly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $324.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.80.

Eli Lilly Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.06.

Eli Lilly Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

