Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14.1% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.69.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,654 shares of company stock worth $12,405,451 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.82.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.