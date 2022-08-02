Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 2,978 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $7,365,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $3,674,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $156.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.73. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.