Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd.

Independent Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Independent Bank Group to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $62.82 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBTX. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank Group

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $187,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,617.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $187,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,617.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $63,693.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,858 shares of company stock worth $627,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 49.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $850,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.