IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $536.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $462.66 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $216.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $518.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.